Big 10 All-Conference softball teams announced

Sara Simon, Delaney Haller, Yancey Weaver receive top honors
Philip Barbour softball
Philip Barbour softball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 10 All-Conference softball teams have been announced. Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon has been named Player of the Year, Lincoln’s Delaney Haller is the Pitcher of the Year, and the Cougars head coach Yancey Weaver is the Big 10 Coach of the Year.

The following athletes have been selected for the Big 10 All-Conference First Team:

Catcher: Emma Kyle (Liberty)

Pitcher: Fran Alvaro (RCB)

1st Baseman: Liz Murphy (Fairmont Senior)

2nd Baseman: Ava Junkins (RCB)

3rd Baseman: Emerson Haddix (Elkins)

Center Fielder: Kady Crock (Liberty)

Left Fielder: Kaitlynn Stone (Elkins)

Right Fielder: Isabella Prieto (RCB)

Short Stop: Shelby McDaniels (BU)

Additional 1: Frederique Maloney (Grafton)

Additional 2: Alexis Williams (Lincoln)

Additional 3: Lilley Kriss (Philip Barbour)

Additional 4: Abby Hartley (Lewis County)

