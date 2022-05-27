Advertisement

Bridgeport man accused of having child pornography on phone

(Source: Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man was charged after officers said he had sexually explicit material involving minors on his cell phone.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Bridgeport on March 22nd and seized a cell phone, according to a criminal complaint.

The cell phone, which officers said belonged to Nathan Currey, 30, was submitted to the WVSP Digital Forensics Unit for analysis.

The report says “more than 1 but fewer than 50 images include material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were located” upon review of Currey’s cell phone.

Currey has been charged with sexually explicit material involving minors.

