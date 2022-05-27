Advertisement

Bridgeport’s Underwood signs with Alderson Broaddus cheer

Cheer career spans high school and all-star teams
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed with Alderson Broaddus cheerleading Thursday, a program that will help her grow athletically and academically.

“I’ve grown up with the coaches there, so I already know them,” Underwood said.” The team, they’re already so nice and welcoming, so I can’t wait to see what that brings in the fall.”

Underwood cheered at Bridgeport for her freshman and sophomore years, winning the Big 10 Conference, regional title and state championship in her second year. The past two years she’s focused in on all-star cheer at Rockstar Cheer Pittsburgh, a team she won silver and bronze with at the World Championships and first place at the NCA All-Star Nationals.

Cheer has been a big part of her life, so she doesn’t want it to be over with at the conclusion of high school.

“It’s something I’ve always done that past 12 years probably,” Underwood said. “It’s just something I can’t let go of yet.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Bridgeport barn fire
VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Bridgeport
Bridgeport woman accused of beating child over chores

Latest News

West Virginia baseball
West Virginia falls to Oklahoma in first game of Big 12 Tournament
Rodney Gallagher
2023 four-star WR Rodney Gallagher commits to West Virginia
Fairmont Senior baseball
Fairmont Senior returns to state tournament for first visit since 2014
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: University's Josh Edwards
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: University’s Josh Edwards