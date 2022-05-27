Bridgeport’s Underwood signs with Alderson Broaddus cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Emilia Underwood signed with Alderson Broaddus cheerleading Thursday, a program that will help her grow athletically and academically.

“I’ve grown up with the coaches there, so I already know them,” Underwood said.” The team, they’re already so nice and welcoming, so I can’t wait to see what that brings in the fall.”

Underwood cheered at Bridgeport for her freshman and sophomore years, winning the Big 10 Conference, regional title and state championship in her second year. The past two years she’s focused in on all-star cheer at Rockstar Cheer Pittsburgh, a team she won silver and bronze with at the World Championships and first place at the NCA All-Star Nationals.

Cheer has been a big part of her life, so she doesn’t want it to be over with at the conclusion of high school.

“It’s something I’ve always done that past 12 years probably,” Underwood said. “It’s just something I can’t let go of yet.”

