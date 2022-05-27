Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 27, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lines of showers and even a couple downpours pushed in this morning, as moisture lifted in from the south and a cold front approached from the west. The lines of showers should be gone after 10 AM, giving us a break from the steady rain. Then during the late-afternoon, around 5 PM, the back-end of the system makes its way in, pushing in more scattered showers and thunderstorms during that time. So you may need an umbrella and extra time on the roads. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with some sunshine between 10 AM to 2 PM, and winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, cooler than the past few days. Overall, expect a rainy afternoon and evening. By 10 PM, most of the rain should be leaving, with only a few sprinkles expected overnight. By the time it leaves, between this morning and evening, we will likely have seen over 1″ of rain in some areas. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s. Overall, it’s a mild night. Tomorrow, the day starts with cloudy skies and a few showers in the morning and early-afternoon. By late-afternoon, however, the leftover rain should be gone, and skies will start clearing. By the evening hours, expect a mix of Sun and clouds. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, once skies begin to clear, it’s an okay afternoon. By Sunday, a high-pressure system will push east of our area, clearing out skies and lifting warm air into our region. As a result, temperatures reach the mid-80s, so Sunday will be a bit warm. Memorial Day itself will be much warmer still, reaching the upper-80s. So make sure to drink plenty of water, and it might be best to limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening. Other than that, expect some nice weather that day. The hot weather, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s, and sunshine last until later next week, when more showers and storms push in. So make sure to stay cool and hydrated. In short, today will be rainy, the latter half of Memorial Day weekend will be hot but nice and sunny, and the hot weather lasts for the first half of next week.

Today: We start with a steady rain this morning, but after 9 AM, the rain is out of our region. Between 10 AM to 2 PM, skies will be mostly clear, so expect some sunshine. Then after 3 PM, more showers and thunderstorms push into our area. These showers, and even a few downpours, could affect your evening commute, but most should be gone by 8 PM. Besides rain and clouds, winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, today will be seasonable, but soggy, at times. High: 75.

Tonight: Most of the rain is done by 8 PM, but a few isolated showers stick around overnight. Barring that, expect clouds and even some patchy fog, which could impact your commute. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, cooler than the past few days. Overall, it’s a gray, mild night. Low: 54.

Saturday: The day starts with cloudy skies and a few isolated showers in the morning. By the afternoon, the clouds and rain go away, leaving partly cloudy skies. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. Overall, once the rain leaves, the afternoon will be gray but otherwise nice. High: 73.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, so it will be hotter than today. Overall, it’s a hot, sunny afternoon. High: 83.

