Judith Ann Richards Sr.

By Master Control
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Paul Robert Fetty, Sr., 84, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at J.W. Ruby memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 23, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late James Lester Fetty and Augusta Juanita (Gallihew) Fetty. Paul worked for Friendly Furniture as a delivery driver. He also worked for Hartley’s as a night watchman.  Paul was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed walking his dogs and talking to his neighbors. Paul also was faithful and loved helping his neighbors. He loved to garden and to go fishing. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Jean (Hursey) Fetty of Fairmont; his son, Paul Robert Fetty, Jr. and his wife, Glenda Guynn of Fairmont; his daughters, Lisa Marie O’Connell and her husband, George of Shanks, and Lois Ann Sarsfield and her fiancée, Frank Darway of Monongah; his grandchildren, Andrew Gamber, II, Pamela Cook, Kimberly Gamber, Patricia Price, Jacob Sarsfield, and Maxwell Fetty; eight great grandchildren; and his brother, James W. Fetty and his wife, Delores of Fairmont. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Edith Closson; his brothers, Bill L. Fetty, and Richard Dale Fetty; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Gamber and Carolyn Gamber. The Fetty family would like to Thank the Tygart Center and RJ at Ruby Memorial Hospital for the care that they gave Paul. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Matt Holbert, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

