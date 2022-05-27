Judith Ann Richards, 77, of Jane Lew, WV, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Haywood, WV, on January 23, 1945, a daughter of the late Ervin J. and Rita Alee Sinnett Hustead. Mrs. Richards is survived by her husband of 58 years, William H. Richards, who resides at their home in Jane Lew. Also surviving are four children, Michele Kay Bodkins and husband Mike of Good Hope, Carla Elaine Straley and husband Joe of Weston, Deborah Ann Magaha of Weston, and Christopher William Richards and wife Wendy of Good Hope; five grandchildren, Matthew Bodkin, Sarah Hinzman, Trenton Straley, Alexis Shank, and Alexander Richards; and five great grandchildren, Noah Bodkin, Taylor Bodkin, Shelby Hinzman, Corbin Hinzman, Charli Hinzman. She also leaves behind her siseters and brother, Patricia Richards of North Carolina, Reginia Efaw of Virginia, and Randal Hustead of Fairmont. Judith was a 1962 graduate of Lost Creek High School and formerly worked in retail for K-Mart and Walmart. She was an active member of Freemans Creek Baptist Church. Honoring Mrs. Richards wishes, she will be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

