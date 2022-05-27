Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | May 27, 2022

Light showers tomorrow morning before a big heat-up!
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! The weekend is off to a rainy start, and with a cold front that passed this afternoon, temperatures have been on the decline. Light, scattered rain showers continue tonight through tomorrow morning, but won’t be bringing any more than a tenth of an inch of rain when all is said and done. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, clouds and precipitation will slowly start to break, becoming mostly clear by sunset. Temperatures will max out a bit below average due to the extended cloud cover and cooler air mass lingering, so expect tomorrow’s highs to generally be in the low 70s. However, things really start to heat up as we approach Sunday. With a high-pressure system centered to our southeast, warm, moist, southerly air will get ushered into our region, raising Sunday’s highs to the mid-80s. Memorial Day’s high temperatures continue to rise, with some areas in the lowlands expecting to break into the 90s. Those 90-degree days will extend into Tuesday and Wednesday, and throughout the heat-stricken days, sky conditions will be mostly sunny. With humidity factored in, it could feel like the triple digits at times on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ve talked about this before with that recent heat we received, but it’s extremely important in heat like this to be taking breaks from the sun, staying hydrated, and wearing sunscreen. Especially with the extended holiday weekend, you may be planning outdoor events, so it’s really important to keep these things in mind not just for yourself, but for your friends, family, and neighbors as well. This type of heat can be dangerous for vulnerable groups. It’s not until Thursday that we start to feel some relief, with a cold front later in the evening bringing showers and potential thunderstorms, cooling us off for next Friday.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low: 55

Tomorrow: AM light showers, then decreasing clouds. High: 73

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 86

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90

