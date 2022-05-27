Lawyer for suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting asks for new judge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The lawyer for a Delaware man in the shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot and the kidnapping of Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law has asked for a new judge in the case.

Attorney Jason Wingfield filed a motion on Wednesday to recuse Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The filing came only six days before Dejesus was to be sentenced.

Antonio Dejusus (WDTV)

Dejesus pleaded guilty to unlawful assault with a firearm enhancement, two felony kidnapping charges, and presenting a firearm while in commission of a felony just prior to the trial starting in March.

There is no word yet on whether Judge Thomas Bedell will grant the motion, deny it or leave it up to the Supreme Court to decide.

Dejesus’s attorney argues Judge Bedell should not preside over the criminal proceeding because the judge previously presided in a civil case against Dejesus.

