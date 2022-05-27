Advertisement

Lawyer for suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting asks for new judge

(Veronica Ogbe)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The lawyer for a Delaware man in the shooting of Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot and the kidnapping of Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law has asked for a new judge in the case.

Attorney Jason Wingfield filed a motion on Wednesday to recuse Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The filing came only six days before Dejesus was to be sentenced.

Antonio Dejusus
Antonio Dejusus(WDTV)

Dejesus pleaded guilty to unlawful assault with a firearm enhancement, two felony kidnapping charges, and presenting a firearm while in commission of a felony just prior to the trial starting in March.

There is no word yet on whether Judge Thomas Bedell will grant the motion, deny it or leave it up to the Supreme Court to decide.

Dejesus’s attorney argues Judge Bedell should not preside over the criminal proceeding because the judge previously presided in a civil case against Dejesus.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit
VIDEO: Families released from EFHS, all suspects apprehended
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
Woman life-flighted after propane tank explosion
Bridgeport barn fire
VIDEO: Multiple crews respond to barn fire in Bridgeport
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water

Latest News

North Marion Code Orange
Threat prompts evacuation at North Marion campus
Threat prompts evacuation at North Marion campus
Threat prompts evacuation at North Marion campus
Pursuit
Police asking for assistance in pursuit, manhunt investigation
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt