Threat prompts evacuation at North Marion campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A telephone threat prompted an evacuation Friday afternoon at North Marion High School and the Marion County Technical Center in Fairmont.

Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle told 5 News the threat was called in from an out-of-area number and mentioned an explosive potentially inside the building.

A search of the building found nothing to corroborate the threat, Riffle said.

Marion County Superintendent Hage said the campus went under a “Code Orange” shortly after noon.

Hage told 5 News all students and staff are safe.

The school district and law enforcement are investigating this incident, Hage said.

Students will be dismissed via school bus by alternate protocols at their regular time.

The campus is closed by law enforcement to traffic entering until after 3 p.m., officials said.

