Police asking for assistance in pursuit, manhunt investigation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers from several police departments involved in Thursday’s pursuit, shootout and manhunt are asking for assistance with an ongoing investigation.

The incident covered multiple jurisdictions across many miles of city streets and public highway, all of which are part of the greater crime scene, according to a release from the Bridgeport Police Department.

Because of the vastness of the crime scene, the investigation is expected to be ongoing for several days.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation, anyone who witnessed the pursuit, have any property damage or video are asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Investigation Division at 304-842-8260 or the non-emergency number of the Harrison County 911 Center at 304-626-4900.

The areas involved include U.S. Rt. 50 East between Emily Drive and Center Street in Bridgeport, Smith Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, Del Dew Drive, Lawman Avenue, E. Olive Street, Benedum Drive and I-79 northbound from the Saltwell entrance ramp at mile marker 125 to mile marker 133 in Marion County.

The following police agencies were involved with this pursuit:

  • Bridgeport Police Department
  • Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Clarksburg Police Department
  • Marion County Sheriff’s Office
  • West Virginia State Police

