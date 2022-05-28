304 Elite Football Showcase giving West Virginia football athletes collegiate opportunities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

The best of the best football players in the state of West Virginia traveled to Doddridge County High School for the 304 Elite Football Showcase. Over 100 athletes were in attendance, as well as over 20 colleges who came in to see what these guys could do and what they potentially would bring to their programs.

“The dream was that a (Class) Single A kid could line up with (Class) Triple A kids, that a kid from a part of the state that people don’t hear or see much about can be seen, this is just a passion for young people, I was a teacher and a coach myself, and it’s just engrained in me that this was something I could do, I’m out of teaching and coaching right now so this is a really beautiful day and it’s all about the kids,” said William Thomas.

This type of opportunity wasn’t always available in West Virginia, but is now one that has elevated the caliber of play among athletes, and been pivotal in recruiting.

“When I as a young coach we used to go to different states and they were doing things like this, and I would think I wish they would do that back home and now they’re doing it and we’re starting to see it pay dividends,” said GSU Head Coach Mike Kellar.

“Its always nice to see how well hey do compete, it they like competing, if it’s important to them to win every rep and be successful in every opportunity and chance they get,” said FSU DB’s and Safeties coach Alex Townsend.

Some, like GSU Defensive Coordinator Brian Hill even got in on the action, coaching them throughout the camp, allowing for a more one on one relationship with potential recruits.

“You can do out there and coach young men up and have fun with it and coach them a little bit and teach it, it’s more than just coaching, its teaching, and getting to know the kids while they’re young it really helps us from a recruiting point at Glenville State University,” said Hill.

“It really just showed me to be present, take every rep slowly everything down remember all the work you’ve put in and just try to rely on that,” said Morgantown’s Keonn Mallet, ““It really means a lot to come out here and put everything you got in front of these coaches and really just show them what you got and it feels empowering.”

“These coaches give a lot of intel, and so they help you out a lot to better yourself an your team because at the end of the day that’s what it all about, bettering the team,” said Philip Barbour’s Dashawn Webster.

Among the coaches, the biggest takeaway from the showcase was the level of talent that has grown through West Virginia football in recent years, “There’s a lot of good talent out here todays to be honest I think this is one of the more talented groups that I’ve seen in the years we’ve been coming to this,” said Kellar.

With the level of talent increasing, coaches aren’t just looking for the skills anymore, they are looking between the catches and through the touchdowns.

“The thing we look at is body language, I think that really tells a lot about a giu8y, if he drops a ball or has a bad play, or anything like that you know hoe is he going to react from that and you know seeing guys slapping hands and those kind of thing and encouraging people,” said Alderson Broaddus Head Coach Travis Everheart.

Overall, it was a day of opportunities for these high school athletes, forming relationships with coaches that go both ways, Everheart leaves the young men with some advice for any attending camps like these, including preparation, being in shape, and being open to conversations, “Go be personable, go introduce yourself to the coaches, and know a little bit about the coaching staffs and those schools that are represented and do your homework as well.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.