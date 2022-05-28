Bridgeport High School holds graduation for Class of 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School held their graduation Saturday morning.

The ceremony was held at Wayne Jamison Field.

The senior class held a Baccalaureate Service, Senior Assembly and a breakfast the days leading up to graduation.

The graduates say they’ll miss high school but are looking forward to their future.

“It feels unreal now. We’ve been through a lot as high schoolers, a lot more than some other high schoolers have been through in the past. It’s just great to be here,” said Senior Garrett Tucker.

“This means a lot to me it’s very bitter sweet. I’m going to miss everyone in our class. We’ve been through a lot together, so it’s very bitter sweet,” said Senior Isabella Spatafore.

Spatafore and Tucker say don’t take high school because it goes by faster than you think.

