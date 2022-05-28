EFHS Class of 2022 celebrates graduation after several challenges over the years

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) -The East Fairmont High School class of 2022 celebrated their graduation after four years filled with different challenges for students.

“You know, when you look at the class of 2022, they have not had a normal year of school their entire high school career,” Superintendent of Marion County Schools Dr. Donna Hage said.

She added this class has dealt with a lot of challenges between the COVID-19 pandemic and the work stoppage in West Virginia.

However, Hage explained that the class pushed through despite all that they went through.

She added this was the first graduation ceremony since the pandemic and that they didn’t have to limit the number of people attending the event.

“Really, it is a celebration of what they’ve taught us. As we’ve watched them thrive and grow and be resilient. So, it is very much a celebration for our community, our students, and all that they’ve accomplished,” Hage said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.