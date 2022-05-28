Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 28, 2022

A beautiful but hot few days ahead!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today began with some lingering light showers, but over the course of the afternoon, those showers diminished, along with the clouds. Tonight, clouds will stay mostly clear, and with pavements still wet, it’s likely we see patchy fog late tonight into tomorrow morning. That fog is likely to be denser in the higher elevations, becoming more sparse as you move farther west. Tomorrow begins a stretch of mostly sunny days, and temperatures will start to climb. Tomorrow will peak around the mid-80s, but Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday could reach 90 degrees in some areas of the lowlands. Humidity isn’t expected to be too much of a problem on these hot days, potentially only raising the “real feel” temperatures a few degrees. UV index on all of these days will be at a 9 so be sure to apply sunscreen, take breaks from the sun, and don’t overexert yourself. Our next rain system seems to be in a hurry more than it seemed yesterday, so we may start to see showers and potential thunderstorms as early as Wednesday night, as opposed to Thursday evening. The cold front with this system is still looking to cross our area on Thursday, so Wednesday will still be hot before the front brings in cooler air. Then, temperatures Thursday through next Saturday will fall to a much more seasonable level, in the upper 70s. Showers and storms will persist through Thursday, but look to be clearing out by Friday.

Tonight: Clearing skies; fog developing. Low: 54

Tomorrow: AM fog; otherwise, mostly sunny. High: 85

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 90

