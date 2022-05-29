2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after being ejected during a UTV crash in Randolph County.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Files Creek Rd.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation determined the UTV went off the road, hit a barbed wire fence and then hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Both people were treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital.

It’s unclear what condition they are in at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.