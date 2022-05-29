Advertisement

2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Files Creek Rd.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were hospitalized after being ejected during a UTV crash in Randolph County.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation determined the UTV went off the road, hit a barbed wire fence and then hit a tree before coming to a stop.

Both people were treated at the scene before being taken to an area hospital.

It’s unclear what condition they are in at this time.

