Local restaurant goes national

Local chili stand goes national
Local chili stand goes national(Custard Stand Chili)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A small town West Virginia chili company is making its name known on a national level.

Custard Stand Chili started in an old car wash bay in Webster Springs.

Now, the company is expanding into more than 600 Kroger stores across the country.

Owners Angie and Dee Cowger said hard work is what has taken then from a county with only one red light, into a national brand.

They also credit the Webster County community, which they said they want to continue to give back to.

“We spend a lot of time and a lot of effort and a lot of money giving back to the community. The community in turn then supports us. So, that’s one of the big things for us is, as we develop and grow and get bigger, then we can spend in more areas.”

Custard Stand uses less than 10 ingredients in its hot dog chili and chili soup..

As for what’s next, they say possibly expanding their product line.

Regardless, they say there’s not a day that goes by that they’re not proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish.

