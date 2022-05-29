Pools officially open for the summer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pools in our area officially opened Memorial Day Weekend.

Last summer restrictions varied from pool to pool due to COVID-19.

With no restrictions in place this summer park officials are welcoming swimmers back.

“Yesterday was our official opening day, however the weather was not cooperative. So today we are looking as are actual grand opening for the season since it’s a much nicer day. We are very excited to have everyone back and swimming. We have made a lot of improvements throughout the winter for this season. We re-did our slide. We re-did our gutter grates. We added a pavilion, lots of great things for this season,” said Parks and Pool Manager of Shinnston Sonia McGrady.

Officials worked on the pools weeks before leading up to opening day.

McGrady says they plan to have many events this summer like family nights, swimming with movies and many more actives.

The pool isn’t the only thing Shinnston has to offer.

“So not only with the pool having a slide and having a zero entry which kids really like they can just run right down into the pool. Here in the park we also have a playground. we have a walking trail that people can enjoy and some pavilions,” said McGrady

Manager of Bridgeport City Pool, Alex Byrnside says the pool is important to the community.

“It means a lot to the community. As you can see we are usually like this most of the summer. I’ve been here 7 years and I’ve made relationships with people I’ve just seen at the pool here, so it means a lot to the community,” said Byrnside.

Both Shinnston and Bridgeport City Pool expect large crowds this summer.

