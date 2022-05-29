BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Susan Joan Coleman Garrett, 68, of Clarksburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fairmont WV.Susan was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 8, 1953, a daughter of the late Cecil James and Norma Jean Richards Coleman.She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry D. Garrett, whom she married on June 20, 1987.Susan is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Stephen Coleman and wife Jolie of Pahrump, NV, Cathy Marple and husband Rod of Jane Lew, WV, Amy Kaiser and husband Otto of Fairmont, WV, Mark Coleman and wife Lecia of Lumberport, WV, Stanley Coleman and wife Marilyn of Lost Creek, WV, Chris Coleman and wife Martha of Milton, VT, and Patrick Coleman and wife Shelley of Hurricane, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her brother, Michael John Coleman.Susan graduated from South Harrison High School and retired from United Hospital Center after 40 years of service as a Pharmacy Technician.Susan loved the Lord with all of her heart and attended Harvest EMC in Jane Lew WV. She was a member of the Harrison County 4-H Club for over 40 years. She loved baking, cross stitching, and spending time with her family especially her nieces and nephews.Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Evangelist Joel Randolph presiding. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

