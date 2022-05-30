Fallen Bluefield, W.Va. officer remembered 5 years later

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, W.Va. community remembered Lt. Aaron Crook Monday, which marked five years since the officer was killed in the line of duty.

Officers said his work as a mentor still impacts the department to this year -- including those he trained during his time in Bluefield.

“To this day, it’s you know, you walk in the office here and the first thing you see is the plaque of him,” said Sgt. Devon Williams. “He was a great guy. I know everyone says that when someone passes -- but really, he was. I can speak for the guys here at the time, it was devastating throughout the community as well. You know, the support the community gave us during that time was awesome, we appreciated it.”

Williams said he was trained by Crook when he first joined the force years ago. A plaque of Crook can be seen right inside the Bluefield Police Department building.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.