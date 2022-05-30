Advertisement

Funding available to help families with internet access

Internet generic
Internet generic(WILX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County Schools announced the district has been awarded special funding to help families struggling with internet access.

The district says The American Recovery Act of 2021 is providing funding to schools to help cover the cost of internet services for students who have inadequate or no off-campus internet acccess.

HCS says families may qualify for internet services at no cost for 12 months beginning with the start of the Fall 2022 school term from the following participating providers (subject to service area):

CityNet

Frontier

HughesNet

Spectrum

T-Mobile

Those interested can apply using the form below:

Form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WGRVSYJ

