Grafton celebrates 155th Memorial Day Parade

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The city of Grafton held their historic memorial day parade today.

Grafton has held a Memorial Day Parade for 155 years in a row. It began just a few years after the end of the civil war.

Doug Robinson is the general chair of the parade committee and an airforce veteran. He says the parade defines their community.

“This is home this is what brings people back home... this weekend is probably one of the biggest homecomings that there is,” said Robinson. “Our little town there may not be a lot here, but we’re proud of what we have and this parade is one of the proudest things that this town has.”

There are two national cemeteries in town making the celebration all the more special.

Richard Colosky, an army veteran, recently took over as the cemeteries director. He says its an honor working with a community that cares so much about their veterans.

“It’s a very big tradition here in Grafton -- only being here a short time you realize how much this city cares about this day and everything that they put into this parade and everything that goes on for this weekend,” said Colosky.

The parade lasted for two hours and featured bands from around the state. There were all kinds of fun floats and cars and candy, but just about anyone in Grafton will tell you its much more than just that.

“The message that we put out is that this weekend is not about a day off, it’s not about the sale, its not about the barbeque, it’s not about the boat on the lake, its about these individuals lying under the marble stone over here that gave us the ability to do what we’re doing,” said Robinson.

