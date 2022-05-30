Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system moved in over the weekend, allowing for more stable weather conditions in the area, and it will still stick around today. So this Memorial Day afternoon, skies will still be sunny and clear. Winds will be light, coming from the south at 5-10 mph. As a result, temperatures will soar into the upper-80s, with a heat index well above 90 possible in some areas. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and if possible, limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening. After 8 PM, temperatures drop to a more reasonable level, and overnight, expect lows in the mid-60s. Winds will be light, and skies will be clear. Overall, expect a hot day and a warm night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be clear and sunny, as the area of high-pressure lingers east of us. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, so again, be sure to take precautions against the heat. Overall, tomorrow will be another hot, but otherwise nice and sunny, afternoon. Just make sure to take precautions against the heat. The hot weather lasts into Wednesday afternoon as well, with temperatures reaching the upper-80s. Then as Wednesday night approaches, a cold front moves in from the northwest, bringing a slight chance of showers and even a thunderstorm or two. The rain chances last overnight, then they increase on Thursday, as a warm front lifts in. So expect showers and even a few thunderstorms on Thursday, which could affect your commute. A few showers might last into Friday morning, but by Friday afternoon, a stable weather pattern moves in and clears out skies. It also means temperatures will be in the mid-70s by Friday, much cooler than today. Temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-70s and skies will remain mostly clear over the weekend. In short, as we transition from May to June, we start out with hot temperatures, before rain showers and a few thunderstorms cool us down later in the week.

Today: Skies will be clear and sunny, and winds will be light. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s and even break 90 in some areas, with a heat index well above 90 in some areas. Overall, it’s a hot, sunny afternoon, so it’s an okay day to go outside. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool, take breaks in the shade, and if possible, do most outdoor activities in the morning or evening to lessen a chance of sunburns or heat-related problems. High: 89.

Tonight: Skies stay clear, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, calm night. Low: 62.

Tuesday: Just like today, Tuesday will bring clear and sunny skies, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling like the mid-90s at times. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool, take breaks in the shade, and if possible, do most outdoor activities in the morning or evening to prevent sunburns and heat-related problems. Overall, today will be hot but otherwise nice. High: 90.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly sunny and clear, with only a couple clouds moving in. Barring an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, our region should stay dry. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatuers will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s in some areas. Overall, it’s a hot afternoon, with some clouds. Overnight, rain chances increase. High: 87.

