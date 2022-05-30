Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 30th, 2022

Some showers before the holiday weekend begins
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Memorial Day everyone!! I hope you had safe travels if you were on the roads or in the air. It was a really nice weekend, and today was no less spectacular. Nice and warm with low relative humidity. We’ll continue that trend into tomorrow as well with only a few degrees higher expected. Then on Wednesday, an approaching cold front will enter our area in the evening and bring us showers and possible thunderstorms. Once the front goes through we’ll see temperatures down into the mid-70s, and more showers for Thursday. Then for Friday all the way into the beginning of next week we are looking for more sun and mild temperatures.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: High: 63

Tuesday: Sunny and warm: High 90

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, showers and storms in the evening: High 89

Thursday: Scattered showers: High 75

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UTV crash in Randolph County
2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County
WV SWAT truck
Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt
Local chili stand goes national
Local restaurant goes national
Steve Price of Lancaster, OH, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the...
Angler breaks blue catfish state record
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Expected highs for today, May 30, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 30, 2022
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | May 29, 2022
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | May 28, 2022
tomorrow morning radar
Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | May 27, 2022