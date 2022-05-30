Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | May 30th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Memorial Day everyone!! I hope you had safe travels if you were on the roads or in the air. It was a really nice weekend, and today was no less spectacular. Nice and warm with low relative humidity. We’ll continue that trend into tomorrow as well with only a few degrees higher expected. Then on Wednesday, an approaching cold front will enter our area in the evening and bring us showers and possible thunderstorms. Once the front goes through we’ll see temperatures down into the mid-70s, and more showers for Thursday. Then for Friday all the way into the beginning of next week we are looking for more sun and mild temperatures.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: High: 63

Tuesday: Sunny and warm: High 90

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, showers and storms in the evening: High 89

Thursday: Scattered showers: High 75

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.