The Mountaineer Military Museum honors veterans on Memorial Day

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineer Military Museum invited the community in for Memorial Day.

Photos of North Central West Virginia veterans covered the museum in Weston.

Executive Director of the museum, Barb McVaney, said there was no place she’d rather be on this day of remembrance.

“An honor, a privilege to be able to be here and honor these heroes to tell their stories,” she added.

Barb said her husband, Ron McVaney founded the museum. This happened after Ron and some of his friends were drafted and served in the Vietnam War.

Ron was the only one that returned home and bore the idea of this memorial.

“He stood at our National Cemetery as a pallbearer for one of his friends. He stood, and he looked down, and he said I promise I will never let anyone forget, and the promise is the museum,” Barb explained.

The museum had been in Weston for 17 years and was a collection of photographs and memorabilia from many North Central West Virginia veterans and their families.

The museum was open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment by calling (304) 472-3943.

