Advertisement

Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera

Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide occurred. (CNN Newsource, MILA CARTER)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boaters captured the moment a massive rockslide happened on Lake Powell in Arizona.

The video is from Mila Carter who was spending time on the lake for Memorial Day with her husband.

The huge slab of rock crashed into the water below.

The second the section of the cliff broke off, Carter’s husband sped away for safety.

No one was injured in their boat.

“Luckily, no one was around,” she said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Local chili stand goes national
Local chili maker expands nationally
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
UTV crash in Randolph County
2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County
Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to Bulger

Latest News

Marion County losing funding due to Charter Schools
More than 3,000 school voucher applications approved
Suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting receives maximum sentence
Lawsuit filed against DHHR over sexual abuse claims involving minors
Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children