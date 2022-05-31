DHHR extends application period for Emergency Energy Assistance Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR has extended the deadline for applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

The deadline has been extended to June 17, 2022 or until funds are exhausted.

The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

Residents whose primary source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide their disconnection notice or past due utility bill when applying for Emergency LIEAP.

Those using other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify for assistance if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

Households that received direct payment of regular LIEAP benefits must verify that the payment was used for home heating by submitting a current receipt with the Emergency LIEAP application.

Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

The income limit is 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must be seen by a DHHR worker.

To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines and be in an emergency that will disrupt the primary heating source if not addressed.

The maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2022 are listed below:

Household Size of 1: $2,005

Household Size of 2: $2,621

Household Size of 3: $3,238

Household Size of 4: $3,855

Household Size of 5: $4,472

Household Size of 6: $5,088

Household Size of 7: $5,204

Household Size of 8: $5,583

Household Size of 9: $6,150

Household Size of 10: $6,718

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.