Fairmont Senior baseball heads to states for the first time since 2014

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For five Polar Bears, Charleston marks their final go around in Fairmont Senior uniforms.

“Its crazy to think about that its my last year is just unreal to think of,” said Dom Viani.

While it’s the first time these guys have made the trip for baseball, state titles are no stranger to some, and that experience on the big stage is playing to their benefit, as they can prepare the team for what to expect.

“It’s just another game, I mean take the pre3sssure of yourself, your worst enemy is yourself so if you go in there with a lot of confidence, and play the game well, you should be alright,” said Evan Dennison.

Making it to the state tournament is no easy feat, the difference maker for the Polar Bears this year being their attitude, versatility and the want to elevate the expectation for those to come.

“We wanna set the bar high for the and let them realize that winning is basically the only option here,” said Gavin Blair.

Aside from winning, it comes down to tradition and leaving a legacy to remember.

“It’s a huge deal because we just wanna pass it on to the younger guys and just keep the tradition going, establish a culture here,” said Gavin Hissam.

That expectation isn’t just for baseball, but for Fairmont Senior as a whole, after state titles in both football and basketball this year, the boys are hoping to add one more to the trophy case.

“Class of 2022 trying to leave the biggest footprint as possible in the program,” said Dennison.

Two games stand in the way of these seniors cementing themselves in Fairmont Senior history.

“It’s a dream you know, one opportunity to try and go win it all,” said Mayson Jack.

