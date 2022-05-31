Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | May 31, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday, this afternoon will be hot and sunny, as a high-pressure system is still pushing warm, dry air into our region. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light and coming from the west-southwest, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s, even breaking 90 in some areas. A heat index above 90 is likely in most areas during the afternoon. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and, if possible, do most of your outdoor activities in the morning or evening. Overall, it’s a hot afternoon. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, quiet night. Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are back in the upper-80s, with heat indices also in the upper-80s, so it will be a hot day. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-15 mph, and cloud cover increases throughout the afternoon and evening. Overall, tomorrow will be hot but otherwise okay. Models do vary somewhat on timing, but our next opportunity for rain generally is after 8 PM, as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Some showers and storms associated with the front tomorrow night will bring downpours, which could affect your commute. So we are watching carefully. Those rain showers and even a couple of thunderstorms continue into Thursday, as the front lingers in our area. This means more downpours are possible, which could affect your commute. Overnight into Friday morning, the rain leaves, and by Friday afternoon, skies are partly clear, with highs in the mid-70s. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper-70s, within range for this time of year. Combined with sunny skies, this weekend will be nice. In short, as we transition into June, expect hot temperatures at first, before rain showers and thunderstorms cool our region down later this week.

Today: Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds in our area. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the low-90s because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade, and if necessary, either do outdoor activities this morning or wait until this evening, to prevent heat-related problems. Overall, it’s a hot, sunny afternoon. High: 89.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing in overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, it’s a warm, calm night. Low: 64.

Wednesday: The day starts with partly clear skies, with a few pop-up showers taking place during the late-afternoon. Most of the rain comes after 7 PM, when a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms brings rain into our area. This could affect your commute, so we are watching carefully. Besides that, winds come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s. Overall, tomorrow will be cloudy and hot, with evening rain chances. High: 88.

Thursday: More scattered showers and storms push in throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening. This could result in slick spots on some roads, so be careful if traveling. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s, a couple of degrees cooler than average. Overall, expect some rain and thunder in the afternoon, along with seasonable temperatures. High: 75.

