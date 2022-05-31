Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against DHHR over sexual abuse claims involving minors

(Staff)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed by a Marion County couple against the West Virginia DHHR because of sexual abuse claims involving minors at a Monongalia County baseball field.

The couple, represented by the Miley Legal Group, alleges that a minor, who was 5-years-old at the time, was sexually assaulted by a 12-year-old child who was under supervision of state employees.

The lawsuit claims the 12-year-old was under “direct custody and supervision” of state employees at baseball field in April 2021.

The 5-year-old was playing near the field with a friend when she was lured behind a building by the 12-year-old and was “violently physically and sexually assaulted,” the lawsuit says.

The 12-year-old allegedly threatened the 5-year-old by threatening to kill her if she “screamed or otherwise sought help.”

When the incident took place, the lawsuit says state employees were aware of the 12-year-old’s history of violent and sexually predatory behavior and were “specifically assigned to supervise him because of his past conduct.”

The defendants are seeking damages from the state as a result of the incident, according to the lawsuit.

