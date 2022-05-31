Lifeguards share safe swimming tips as summer season kicks off

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pools, lakes and other aquatic adventures have officially opened for the season. But with this fun comes the opportunity for danger.

Tony Gilliam, Lifeguard and Beach Attendant Supervisor at Lake Stephens, says he has several tips to ensure you stay safe both in and out of the water. This includes knowing the depth of the water before jumping, wearing a life vest if necessary, not jumping if people are below you, being aware of your surroundings, making smart decisions, staying hydrated and reapplying sunscreen regularly.

While Gilliam encourages everyone to prioritize safety, he says lifeguards are always on duty to take action if necessary.

“I go through drills with my crew every day to make sure that they are always keeping their eyes open and maintaining their situational awareness. We don’t want anybody getting hurt this summer.”

Gilliam currently has 15 lifeguards under his care. He says they have all been trained to handle a dangerous situation quickly and effectively.

