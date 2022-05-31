Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairview man faces charges in Monongalia County after officers said he sexually assaulted multiple children and fled to Florida to avoid conviction.

Troopers from the WVSP, Morgantown Barracks received a call from Clay-Battelle Middle School on Oct. 4, 2021 from staff saying a 12-year-old told them she was sexually assaulted by James Stieringer, 42, of Fairview, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they saw a forensic interview with the 12-year-old on Oct. 14 at the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center, where she told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Stieringer and was forced to perform sexual acts “an unknown number of times.”

Officers attempted to make contact with Stieringer, but the report says he did not respond to calls.

On Nov. 29, a 9-year-old victim came forward to investigators that she had also been sexually assaulted by Stieringer, the report says.

Officers said they saw a forensic interview with the 9-year-old victim on Dec. 10, where she told investigators she “did not know what to do so she pretended to be asleep” while being sexually assaulted before going to the bathroom to stop the incident.

Officers spoke to people who knew Stieringer who allegedly told officers he “left on Oct. 7″ and never returned, adding that he “left all his personal property inside the apartment and has not returned.”

Troopers said they later learned on Jan. 14, 2022 that Stieringer fled to Florida “to avoid any convictions in reference to the sexual offense allegations.”

Stieringer has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond.

