Natatorium at Citynet Center scheduled to be closed for 2-3 weeks for repairs

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport Parks and Recreation officials have announced the two pools will be closed down for more than two weeks, and perhaps up to three weeks, next month.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth, starting on June 6, and perhaps as late as June 24, the Natatorium area will be closed. The reason is for repairs to the competition pool.

“The issue we are dealing with is an issue that is still under warranty. It’s nothing catastrophic, but there’s a gutter system around the exterior of the pool that has had an issue we’ve had trouble narrowing down,” he said. “It appears the primer or maybe the wrong material was used in relation to a special type of paint used inside the gutter system.”

The problem is the paint is flaking off and going into the filtration system.

The gutter system surrounds the pool. It handles the water that overflows from the pool and allows it back in. The system assists as well in making sure the water is moving and not becoming stagnant among other areas it helps in the general health of the pool.

“The process to properly repair the pool is to drain it down and letter the gutter dry completely and manually remove the pain that is in there,” said Shuttleworth. “After that, the primer and paint will be reapplied and allowed to cure, which is the reason it could take up to three weeks.”

For those wondering why the entire natatorium is closed if only the competition pool is the one with the issue, Shuttleworth said it is because it will become a construction zone. Along with equipment and paints, there will also be dust, which is leading to the complete closure.

“Once the repairs are complete and the water is back in the pool, it will reopen to our membership,” said Shuttleworth. “We’ll keep the public aware of when the reopening will take place.”

As for good news, Shuttleworth said the warranty is handling this. There is no cost to the city for the repairs.

