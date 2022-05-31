Police responding to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg.
Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning.
Several officers are on the scene.
It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.
A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
