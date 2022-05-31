Advertisement

Police responding to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Police are responding to reports of shots being fired in Clarksburg.

Officers responded to a home of Coplin Ave. around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Several officers are on the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

A 5 News reporter is on the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

