Robinson Grand announces daytime summer movies for kids

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be hosting two daytime summer movies for kids coming to downtown Clarksburg.

PAW Patrol: The Movie will be shown on Wednesday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m., and Cars will be shown on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m.

“We’re trying something new with these two daytime summer movies for kids,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s consulting program manager. “We think it’s a great opportunity for kids, families, grandparents, and even babysitters to have a unique experience on two Wednesdays this summer.”

“We have a special guest lined up to visit us when we screen PAW Patrol in June,” said Young. “Thanks to our friends at Cartoon Headquarters, Marshall, the silly and clumsy Dalmatian pup from the movie, will be on hand to greet guests after the film.”

Cars on Wednesday, July 27 will be followed by Gone in 60 Seconds and the North Central West Virginia Cars and Coffee Car Meet-Up on Friday, July 29.

Tickets for both films are $7.00 and go on sale on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

They can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

