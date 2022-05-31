Suspect in Clarksburg councilman’s shooting receives maximum sentence

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Delaware man who shot Clarksburg City Councilman Jim Malfregot and kidnapped Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law will spend decades behind bars.

Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell sentenced Antonio Dejesus to 3-5 years for the unlawful assault of Malfregot, 30 years each for the kidnapping for Malfregot’s wife and mother-in-law and 10 years for use or presentation of a firearm during commission of the kidnappings and unlawful assault.

Dejesus will be eligible for parole approximately 20 years from his initial detention on Sept. 13, 2020, the day the shooting took place.

The Court took into consideration what the state and defense council asked for and eventually agreed with the state for the maximum sentence, according to Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano.

