TSA stops man from carrying handgun onto flight at WV airport

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Raleigh County...
This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at Raleigh County Memorial Airport on May 26.(TSA Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - TSA officers at Raleigh County Memorial Airport prevented an Alabama man from carrying his handgun onto a flight on Thursday, May 26.

Officials say the .380 caliber handgun was not loaded.

TSA officers stopped the man when his backpack triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit.

It was the first handgun that TSA officers have detected at the airport’s security checkpoint so far this year.

Upon spotting the weapon, TSA alerted airport police, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon. The man told officials that he forgot that he had placed the gun in his backpack.

“Bringing a deadly weapon to an airport security checkpoint is a serious offense,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times. This individual now faces a stiff federal financial penalty that could cost him thousands of dollars.”

TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2021. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.

