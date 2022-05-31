Advertisement

Turnpike traffic nears 900,000 vehicles for holiday week

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - During the week leading up to Memorial Day, more than 884,000 vehicles passed through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike.

Many travelers took advantage of West Virginia’s tourism opportunities on their trip, visiting destinations like the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, or taking a scenic drive along the newly christened Seneca Skyway, which takes US 219 and WV 92 through the Potomac Highlands.

The Turnpike experienced heavier than expected traffic on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

From Monday, May 23, 2022, through Monday, May 30, 2022, 884,104 vehicles went through the toll booths.

“Thursday and Friday were still our big days,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. On those two travel days, 268,237 vehicles used the Turnpike.

Miller thinks heavy rains forecast for Thursday, May 26, 2022, may have encouraged some holiday travelers to plan their trips earlier in the week, spreading out the usual holiday rush.

Motorists experienced few disruptions over Memorial Day weekend. “We had a really smooth weekend,” Miller said. “There were no significant delays.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Local chili stand goes national
Local chili maker expands nationally
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
UTV crash in Randolph County
2 ejected during UTV crash in Randolph County
Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to Bulger

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for May 31, 2022
Turnpike traffic nears 900,000 vehicles for holiday week
Natatorium at Citynet Center scheduled to be closed for 2-3 weeks for repairs
Mobile lung cancer screening unit visiting 3 WVa counties