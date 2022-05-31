Warming Up with Robert C. Byrd baseball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB baseball is heading to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Prior to defeating Herbert Hoover for their place in Charleston, Casey Kay stopped by practice to chat about the Flying Eagles success early on in the postseason.

Going into the season, the expectation was the state tournament, an expectation RCB has lived up to, “Beginning of the season coach told us he fully expected us to make it to Charleston, win a state championship and so far this year, that’s exactly what were on track to do,” said Tanner Cook.

The state tournament will be the last time on the diamond for the Flying Eagles seniors, a group that has played together for over a decade, “I’m just glad I’ve done it with this group of guys who have done it together for so long, we’ve ben playing for like 12 years together, all the seniors, I don’t know I’m just happy that we’ve done it with this group of guys,” said Waylon Dodd.

RCB will face off with Fairmont Senior in the first game of the Class AA State Tournament on Thursday, the winner will advance to the State Championship game, Saturday at 10 a.m.

