W.Va. Gov., lead lawmakers hesitant to call special session on gun, school-safety issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s governor and legislative leaders say they do not anticipate a special session in relation to gun control, school security in response to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. The May 24 incident killed 19 elementary students and two teachers.

Gov. Jim Justice, having just recovered from Lyme disease, made his first remarks about the shooting Tuesday. He said there is no word, no adjective strong enough to describe the sense of tragedy. He also lacked a quick solution to prevent similar tragedy in West Virginia.

“This situation is so complex, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Justice said repeatedly the ultimate solution is a comprehensive, all-in approach -- one that prohibits the sale of certain firearms to those under 21 years of age and increases school security, while also seeking to reduce the negative impact of pornography, violence and social media consumed by today’s young people.

“We can put out the most violent games or whatever, all the different things across social media, and we expect, we really expect that some way, some how, our youngest are going to be able to grow up -- they’re going to grow up and they’re going to be good citizens -- all of them. We’re not going to have situations like this,” he said. “You’re kidding yourself. You’re just plain kidding yourself.”

WSAZ asked about a potential timeline for when Justice could take the first step toward a comprehensive, all-in approach. He said a special session was unlikely.

“I can call a thousand special sessions, and if all I’m doing is calling a thousand special sessions for people just to come, and talk, and get up on a soapbox and get nothing done, why,” he said. “And it’s 10,000 times worse in Washington, D.C.”

Whether Democrat or Republican, legislative leadership said Uvalde gives no trigger for a special session.

“I think we have to look at everything,” said Sen. Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha. “I think the most important thing is not so much the age, but who is the person that’s purchasing the weapon. I mean, it is a weapon. I’m a big proponent of the Second Amendment, but at the same time there’s a reason why we are a nation laws, and we need to have those laws to protect those the best we can by at the same time, not taking away people’s rights.”

Sen. Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha, called for a special committee. He described it would be non-partisan and all inclusive with a commitment to look at all issues.

“This isn’t just going to be a special session issue,” he said. “We all come together and do a knee-jerk reaction. This needs to be talked about every time the Legislature gets together. We should have a special select committee that talks about keeping our children safe, preventing tragedies from happening.”

With regards to school security, West Virginia’s Homeland Security secretary touted more than $1 million in funding for in-school police officers and the training of more than 7,000 -- mostly teachers -- on what to do if a shooting occurs at their school.

The secretary also urged anyone who suspects a potential threat at any school in West Virginia to call the safe schools helpline at 1-866-SAFEWVA.

If it is an immediate emergency, state officials say call 911.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.