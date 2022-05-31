WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of creeks, lakes and rivers have been stocked with trout.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 23.

Anthony Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Brushy Fork Lake

Buffalo Fork Lake

Bullskin Run

Burnsville Tailwaters

Cacapon Park Lake

Clear Fork of Tug

Cranberry River

Cranberry River (C&R)

Dillons Run

Dunloup Creek

East Fork Greenbrier River

Edwards Run and Pond

Elk River (Randolph, Tucker)

Evitts Run

Fort Ashby Reservoir

Gandy Creek

Glade Creek of Mann

Glady Fork

Greenbrier River (Durbin section)

Hills Creek

Horse Creek Lake

Knapps Creek

Laurel Fork (Randolph)

Little River East Fork Greenbrier River

Little River West Fork Greenbrier River

Lost River

Meadow Creek of New River

Middle Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek (Berkeley)

Mill Creek South Branch

New Creek

North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork Patterson Creek

North Fork South Branch

North River

Opequon Creek

Paw Paw Creek

Poorhouse Pond

Rockhouse Lake

Rocky Marsh Run

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section)

South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Spruce Laurel Fork

Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Tilhance Creek

Trout Run

Tuscarora Creek

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Waites Run

Warden Lake

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

West Fork Twelvepole

Whiteday Creek

Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

