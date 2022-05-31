Advertisement

WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of creeks, lakes and rivers have been stocked with trout.

The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 23. 

  • Anthony Creek
  • Blackwater River
  • Brandywine Lake
  • Brushy Fork Lake
  • Buffalo Fork Lake
  • Bullskin Run
  • Burnsville Tailwaters
  • Cacapon Park Lake
  • Clear Fork of Tug
  • Cranberry River
  • Cranberry River
  • Cranberry River (C&R)
  • Cranberry River (C&R)
  • Dillons Run
  • Dunloup Creek
  • East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Edwards Run and Pond
  • Elk River (Randolph, Tucker)
  • Evitts Run
  • Fort Ashby Reservoir
  • Gandy Creek
  • Glade Creek of Mann
  • Glady Fork
  • Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
  • Hills Creek
  • Horse Creek Lake
  • Knapps Creek
  • Laurel Fork (Randolph)
  • Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
  • Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
  • Lost River
  • Meadow Creek of New River
  • Middle Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek (Berkeley)
  • Mill Creek South Branch
  • New Creek
  • North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
  • North Fork Patterson Creek
  • North Fork South Branch
  • North River
  • Opequon Creek
  • Paw Paw Creek
  • Poorhouse Pond
  • Rockhouse Lake
  • Rocky Marsh Run
  • Shavers Fork (Bemis)
  • Shavers Fork (lower section)
  • Shavers Fork (upper section)
  • South Branch (Franklin)
  • South Branch (Smoke Hole)
  • Spruce Knob Lake
  • Spruce Laurel Fork
  • Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
  • Summit Lake
  • Sutton Tailwaters
  • Tilhance Creek
  • Trout Run
  • Tuscarora Creek
  • Tygart Valley River Headwaters
  • Waites Run
  • Warden Lake
  • Watoga Lake
  • West Fork Greenbrier River
  • West Fork Twelvepole
  • Whiteday Creek
  • Williams River

Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.

While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.

