WVDNR shares recent trout stocking locations
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Dozens of creeks, lakes and rivers have been stocked with trout.
The following waters were stocked with trout during the week of May 23.
- Anthony Creek
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Brushy Fork Lake
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Bullskin Run
- Burnsville Tailwaters
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Clear Fork of Tug
- Cranberry River
- Cranberry River (C&R)
- Dillons Run
- Dunloup Creek
- East Fork Greenbrier River
- Edwards Run and Pond
- Elk River (Randolph, Tucker)
- Evitts Run
- Fort Ashby Reservoir
- Gandy Creek
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glady Fork
- Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
- Hills Creek
- Horse Creek Lake
- Knapps Creek
- Laurel Fork (Randolph)
- Little River East Fork Greenbrier River
- Little River West Fork Greenbrier River
- Lost River
- Meadow Creek of New River
- Middle Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek (Berkeley)
- Mill Creek South Branch
- New Creek
- North Branch Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
- North Fork Patterson Creek
- North Fork South Branch
- North River
- Opequon Creek
- Paw Paw Creek
- Poorhouse Pond
- Rockhouse Lake
- Rocky Marsh Run
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Spruce Laurel Fork
- Stonewall Jackson Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Tilhance Creek
- Trout Run
- Tuscarora Creek
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Waites Run
- Warden Lake
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- West Fork Twelvepole
- Whiteday Creek
- Williams River
Trout stocking updates are also posted online at wvdnr.gov/fish-stocking.
While fishing for trout in West Virginia, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification.
