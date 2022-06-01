Advertisement

Amos keeps duo alive, joins Dinaldo at Potomac State

Bridgeport grad signs with Catamount men’s soccer program
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport’s Brock Amos is headed to Potomac State College to play for the Catamount men’s soccer team.

“I thought it had the best academic path for me while also being able to play soccer at the same time,” Amos said.

Amos joins another Bridgeport boys’ soccer alum - AJ Dinaldo - in signing with the Catamounts. Their relationship on and off the field influenced both of their college decisions.

“My best friend AJ is also going to play there and me and him have been playing soccer together since we were in the seventh grade. We thought we’d keep the teamwork going so I thought it was a great opportunity for me,” Amos said. “That was a main factor. We both came together and were like ‘yeah, let’s do it.’”

