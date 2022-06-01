Body found in Cheat River in Preston County identified

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Preston County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found in the Cheat River on May 20.

Officials say Thomas Earl Harris, 44, of Oakland, Maryland, was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg.

Harris was 6′2″ and 210 pounds with multiple tattoos. He was known to drive a 2007 bronze Dodge Caliber.

Anyone with information regarding Harris or his vehicle is asked to contact the Preston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Travis Tichnell at 304-329-1611 or Garrett County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robbie Zimmerman at 304-344-1911.

