Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week: Robert C. Byrd baseball seniors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - “Feels like we’re making history honestly,” senior catcher Waylon Dodd said. “Everybody’s rallying around us around here. It’s nice, it’s really nice.”

Robert C. Byrd is making history - the Flying Eagles are headed to the state tournament for the first time ever. For this senior class, the work they’ve put it over the past four years is paying off.

“It means the world. Baseball is everything,” senior center fielder Tanner Cook said. “It’s amazing to finally have a season that actually goes into the summer.”

“Kinda like a rollercoaster. Last year there were a lot of downs, losing in the sectionals,” senior pitcher Luke Sperry said. “This year we’re making a run for it.”

The five seniors - Nathaniel Junkins, Tanner Cook, Evan Warne, Waylon Dodd and Luke Sperry - are coming up on the end of their high school careers. They already graduated last week, so the trip to states is the last hurrah.

“We’ve been playing baseball together since we were nine,” Cook said. “We’re brothers and I don’t think anything can come between us.”

“It’s just a family. We’ve been playing together since as long as I can remember, and it’s always been a bond,” senior Evan Warne said. “We just have a lot of fun together.”

RCB will face Fairmont Senior in the semifinal round of Class AA competition Thursday evening, a contest we’ve seen already this year. It was a loss for the Flying Eagles, but that isn’t discouraging them this time around.

“It’s definitely more close to home, but it’s also more competitive,” senior pitcher Luke Sperry said. “We play them around here and it’s always a good game whenever we play them.”

“I expect a pretty big atmosphere,” senior pitcher Nathaniel Junkins said. “But having my teammates with me, I think we’ll be able to get through it.”

There are a few things to expect with this team - their aggressive style of play, the self-described “best outfield in the state” and an arsenal of pitching.

“The intensity with some of these guys is just incredible,” Dodd said. “Their attitudes are crazy, they’re like grown men on the mound.”

“We’re really gritty. We’ve got a lot of heart,” Warne said. ”If we aren’t up at the time, we aren’t hanging our heads. We know we can fight back.”

RCB hasn’t lost in the playoffs this year and with two more wins, the Class AA trophy will come home to Clarksburg for the very first time.

“It’s really special, being able to do it with my teammates,” Junkins said. “It’s been real fun this year. It’s been a ride.”

