Bridgeport seniors prepare for third trip to state tournament in prep careers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport baseball making a trip to the state tournament has become a calendar event, marked by this year’s tenth consecutive trip. The Indians will be looking to repeat - again - for the eight consecutive time.

Bridgeport has eleven seniors who know a thing or two about playing in Charleston, having made successful trips in 2019 and 2021. They’ve dominated more than one class, with their first title in Class AA in 2019, then another in their first year of Class AAA in 2021.

Here’s how they feel heading into the tournament this week:

“Feeling good. Had a good practice today,” Christopher Harbert said “Everyone’s getting ready, getting mentally prepared, as well as physically.”

“Team is really focused. They seem really ready to go,” Cam Cole said. “I’m just looking forward to it.”

“Really excited to get the opportunity to go down and play in the state tournament again,” Aidan Paulsen said. “Feeling really good about it.”

“Hard work,” Anthony Dixon said. “I’m ready to kick some butt and get ready down there.”

“I feel great,” Gabe Ross said. “I’m ready to go.”

“I have a lot of faith in our team,” Conner Buffington said. “We’ve put in a lot of work this year and I’m glad we’re heading back down there.”

“Had a great practice today, going to have another great one tomorrow” Ben McDougal said. “Just ready to win another state championship.”

“I’m pumped,” Trent Haines said. “I’m ready to make it eight.”

“Had a great practice today, going to have another great one tomorrow,” Zack Nicholson said. “We’re ready to win another state championship.”

“All I can say is the ball club is looking good,” Austin Mann said. “We’re going to be looking good when we go down there.”

No. 3 Bridgeport faces No. 2 Hurricane in the semifinal round Friday evening, 50 minutes after the conclusion of No. 4 George Washington-No. 1 Jefferson at 5 p.m.

