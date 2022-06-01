The Cheat Lake Rotary Club donates $25,000 to Lauren’s Wish

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cheat Lake Rotary Club made a contribution to a local non-profit that was working to fight the opioid epidemic.

Lauren Cole was working on her master’s degree in Social Work in hopes of creating a program to help others battling addiction.

Unfortunately, Lauren passed away in 2020 while fighting her own addiction.

Lauren’s father, Michael Cole, made it his mission to follow his daughter’s dream by creating Lauren’s Wish.

“She was very passionate about helping other individuals that were suffering from substance abuse disorder. She wanted to do something long term. Unfortunately, Lauren isn’t with us. So, she’s guiding us from above,” Cole said.

Lauren’s Wish was located in Hazel’s House of Hope which was undergoing renovations following storm damage to the building.

Cole explained that through Lauren’s Wish Addiction Triage Center recovering addicts would have a place to come that was free.The center provided resources for those struggling as they wait to go on to a medical facility.

“They need a safe environment where they can be monitored, talked to, counseled until that longterm facility or bed opens up. That is what we are going to do. We’re going to be the handoff. We’re going to be that safe environment they can come and give families an opportunity to take a breath because it is difficult,” he added.

The Cheat Lake Rotary Club presented a check for $25,000 to Lauren’s Wish.

Cole said this money would help the non-profit with renovation costs and staffing.

“The opportunity for us to step in make a difference and save lives. If we can save one life. Ultimately we want to save as many individuals as we can,” he told 5 News.

