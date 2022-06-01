Clarksburg shop owners concerned about potential traffic changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some big changes may be coming to how people drive in downtown Clarksburg. 5′s John Blashke explains why.

As of right now Main Street and Pike Street in Clarksburg are one-way streets, but the department of highways is considering making them into two-ways.

First though officials say studies need to be done to see if that’s feasible.

John Whitmore, Clarksburg’s Director of Economic Development and Commerce says there’s still much to consider.

“This is a very challenging ask... It’s involving a lot of moving parts and just changing a lot of how people interface with their businesses and receive product how people are going to be parking a lot of different things,” Whitmore said.

One business that would be affected by this change is The Looking Glass Consignment Shop.

Owner Beth Hoskinson says even though she’s open to new ideas she thinks two way traffic here would do more harm than good to her store and others.

“I’m concerned about the number of cars going through if its only one lane how much farther its going to back up and how many lights they’re going to catch,” Hoskinson said. “I think people are going to avoid the downtown area all together -- people are going to get aggravated and impatient because you cant get to where you need to because of oncoming traffic.”

Another concern, Hoskinson says, is big rigs. Her shop and others receive deliveries from the front, they take up much of the road as it is.

Whitmore says their study is going to account for all kinds of traffic patterns.

“We have to monitor utilizing our current standards for safety and current standards for design, that’s why we need to have a study I and the community need to have a firm understanding of what is possible and what isn’t possible,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore says the study is still in the initial stages and there’s no time frame yet as to when work could begin if the project is given the green light.

Reporting in Clarksburg John Blashke 5 news

