Empsey Dempsey Arthur Cunningham, 95 of Versailles, KY, formerly of Grassy Creek, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her home.

She was born April 22, 1927 on Grassy Creek to the late Elza and Myrtle Tiffner Arthur and lived her life on Grassy Creek until her health declined and she moved with her daughter.

Empsey retired from Webster County Memorial Hospital laundry and was also a Teacher’s Aide at the Diana Grade School. She enjoyed quilting, working word puzzles, flower gardening, and canning. She was a member of Union Valley Union Mission Church and was known for her Mexican cornbread at church functions.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troxell D. Cunningham; daughter-in-law Jane Cunningham; one great-great-granddaughter; brother Ike; and sisters Neary, Frances, Mae, Martha, and Cora.

Empsey is survived by her son Danny Cunningham of Buckhannon; daughter, Diane (Dana) Bender of Versailles, KY; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and her church family.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 6-9 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Empsey’s life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Cochran officiating. Interment will follow in Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Empsey’s family.

