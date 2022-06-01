Advertisement

Ex-WVa special education teacher pleads guilty in abuse case

Nancy Boggs appears in court Tuesday and pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery.
Nancy Boggs appears in court Tuesday and pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former special education teacher in West Virginia pleaded guilty Tuesday to 10 misdemeanor counts of battery involving several students.

Nancy Boggs entered the plea in Kanawha County Circuit Court stemming from incidents last September at Holz Elementary School in Charleston, news outlets reported.

Boggs admitted to hitting one female student with a cabinet door, pulling her hair and pulling a chair out from under her. Boggs also admitted to slamming another child’s head into a desk and slapping a third child. Surveillance cameras captured the classroom incidents.

A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child...
A woman from Charleston faces several charges in connection with the alleged abuse of a child at Holz Elementary School.(Charleston Police Department)

She faces up to a year in jail and a $500 fine for each count. Sentencing was set for Aug. 2.

In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill aimed at protecting students by requiring public school administrators to view video of each special needs classroom periodically and eliminated a requirement that video footage be deleted after a certain time period. The parents of one of the students in Boggs’ case worked with lawmakers to strengthen an existing law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to Bulger
Lawsuit filed against DHHR over sexual abuse claims involving minors
James Stieringer
Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children
Local chili stand goes national
Local chili maker expands nationally

Latest News

Corporal Justice with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office found the department’s newest deputy...
Ritchie County officer finds newest deputy in cruiser
Thomas Earl Harris
Body found in Cheat River in Preston County identified
Good news for West Virginians about the infant formula shortage
Colton Lee Barnhouse
Webster County man accused of firing gun at women