Good news for West Virginians about the infant formula shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is some good news when it comes to the infant formula shortage in West Virginia.

The Abbot plant, which has been shut down since February, could reopen as early as next week.

State officials tell 5 News it would likely tell 6-8 weeks after reopening for products to start hitting shelves.

Abbott is one of the primary suppliers in the country, particularly of specialized formulas.

It has exclusive contracts with 24 states to provide formula for their WIC programs, including West Virginia.

However, a federal waiver allows WIC participants in our state to get formula from other producers.

“West Virginia was granted a federal regulation waiver by the USDA to offer participants flexibilities to purchase comparable formulas from other formula manufacturers,” said Laura Casto, WV Office of Nutrition Services.

WIC participants under 12 months of age consume an estimated 56% of infant formula in the U.S.

About 39,000 people use WIC services in West Virginia.

Anyone with questions about eligibility can contact their local WIC office or the state office if you have any questions about the waiver.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.