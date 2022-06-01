Gov. Jim Justice diagnosed with Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has officially been diagnosed with Lyme disease after falling ill last week.

In a release sent to 5 News, Gov. Justice says bloodwork confirmed the diagnosis.

On May 25, Gov. Justice announced he was being treated for “possible Lyme disease” after falling ill amid the WV GameChanger events in Wheeling and Blacksville.

“I am feeling better every day,” Gov. Justice says, “I remind all West Virginians, when you go outdoors, monitor yourself for ticks and use insect repellent to stay safe.”

