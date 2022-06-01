Advertisement

Gov. Jim Justice diagnosed with Lyme disease

(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has officially been diagnosed with Lyme disease after falling ill last week.

In a release sent to 5 News, Gov. Justice says bloodwork confirmed the diagnosis.

On May 25, Gov. Justice announced he was being treated for “possible Lyme disease” after falling ill amid the WV GameChanger events in Wheeling and Blacksville.

“I am feeling better every day,” Gov. Justice says, “I remind all West Virginians, when you go outdoors, monitor yourself for ticks and use insect repellent to stay safe.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Clarksburg
Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to Bulger
Thomas Earl Harris
Identity of body found in Cheat River confirmed
Lawsuit filed against DHHR over sexual abuse claims involving minors
James Stieringer
Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

Latest News

Water rescue underway in Arden
Clarksburg considering converting Main & Pike Street into two-way streets
Good news for West Virginians about the infant formula shortage
Clarksburg considering change in traffic flow
Clarksburg shop owners concerned about potential traffic changes